2025 Dover AFB honorary commanders tour the 436th OSS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Seth Rann, 326th Airlift Squadron pilot, and Kyle Shaffer, 512th Logistics Readiness Squadron honorary commander, discuss the C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2025. The group of honorary commanders consists of a variety of career fields, including educators, state employees and local business owners and CEOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)