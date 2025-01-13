U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Seth Rann, 326th Airlift Squadron pilot, and Kyle Shaffer, 512th Logistics Readiness Squadron honorary commander, discuss the C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2025. The group of honorary commanders consists of a variety of career fields, including educators, state employees and local business owners and CEOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8832855
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-HB412-1222
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Dover AFB honorary commanders tour the 436th OSS [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.