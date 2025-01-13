KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Reyes, right, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, shows off equipment from a fire truck during a tour for Kaiserslautern Middle School students at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024. The tour of the fire station included showing the capabilities of fire trucks, the day-to-day life of an on-call firefighter and equipment used by the 86th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)