    KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB [Image 5 of 7]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Reyes, right, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, shows off equipment from a fire truck during a tour for Kaiserslautern Middle School students at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024. The tour of the fire station included showing the capabilities of fire trucks, the day-to-day life of an on-call firefighter and equipment used by the 86th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 8832287
    VIRIN: 250115-F-TC518-1781
    Resolution: 4292x2935
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Students
    Ramstein
    C-130
    KMC
    Kaiserslautern Middle School

