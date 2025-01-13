KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Martin, right, 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, gives a tour of a C-130J flight deck to Kaiserslautern Middle School students at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024. The students are members of the Advancement via Individual Determination program.During the tour, they received first-hand information about the C-130J, giving the students a chance to learn about the capabilities of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)