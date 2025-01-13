KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micaela Jacobs Garza, right, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, helps a Kaiserslautern Middle School student use an aircraft headset during a tour of a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024. The students toured the C-130J as part of the Advancement via Individual Determination program, which provides insight into career fields involved in maintaining, operating and flying the C-130J. The students received first-hand information and facts from service members allowing them to ask questions and see the day-to-day operations of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)