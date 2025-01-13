KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tiffany Leaders, center, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, explains the capabilities of a C-130J Super Hercules to students from the Kaiserslautern Middle School at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024.The students toured the C-130J as part of the Advancement via Individual Determination program, which provides insight into career fields involved in maintaining, operating and flying the C-130J. The students received first-hand information and facts from service members allowing them to ask questions and see the day-to-day operations of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)