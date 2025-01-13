Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tiffany Leaders, center, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, explains the capabilities of a C-130J Super Hercules to students from the Kaiserslautern Middle School at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024.The students toured the C-130J as part of the Advancement via Individual Determination program, which provides insight into career fields involved in maintaining, operating and flying the C-130J. The students received first-hand information and facts from service members allowing them to ask questions and see the day-to-day operations of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 8832285
    VIRIN: 250115-F-TC518-1455
    Resolution: 5916x3954
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB
    KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB
    KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB
    KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB
    KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB
    KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB
    KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Students
    Ramstein
    C-130
    KMC
    Kaiserslautern Middle School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download