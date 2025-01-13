KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the Kaiserslautern Middle School tour a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024. Students toured multiple facilities around the base and received first-hand information from maintainers, pilots, loadmasters, air traffic controllers, firefighters and the innovation lab. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)