U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hilario Silverio, Hercules Innovation Lab wing innovation section chief, touches a drone to ground it from the air during a tour for Kaiserslautern Middle School students at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024. Silverio supervised the students during a hands-on drone demonstration, which allowed the students to operate the drones in a safe environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8832283
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-TC518-1151
|Resolution:
|5333x3548
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.