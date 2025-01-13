KMS students receive inside look at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hilario Silverio, Hercules Innovation Lab wing innovation section chief, touches a drone to ground it from the air during a tour for Kaiserslautern Middle School students at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024. Silverio supervised the students during a hands-on drone demonstration, which allowed the students to operate the drones in a safe environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)