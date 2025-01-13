The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the 36th Contingency Response Group, and 736th Security Forces Training Center instructors celebrate the Airmen that graduated the most recent jungle training course at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 16, 2024. The course was designed to introduce Airmen to jungle specific obstacles and strategies in various ways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)