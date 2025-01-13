The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bao Pham (left) and Staff Sgt. Edhid Pena, 736th Security Forces Squadron Commando Warrior Regional Training Center Instructors, prepares instructions to give students during a jungle training course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 13, 2025. The instructors took lessons learned from U.S. Army operations and a U.S. Marine jungle leaders course to create a curriculum based on Air Force ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)