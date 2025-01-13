The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bao Pham (left) and Staff Sgt. Edhid Pena, 736th Security Forces Squadron Commando Warrior Regional Training Center Instructors, prepares instructions to give students during a jungle training course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 13, 2025. The instructors took lessons learned from U.S. Army operations and a U.S. Marine jungle leaders course to create a curriculum based on Air Force ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)
