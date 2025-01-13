Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course [Image 1 of 6]

    The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course

    YIGO, GUAM

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bao Pham (left) and Staff Sgt. Edhid Pena, 736th Security Forces Squadron Commando Warrior Regional Training Center Instructors, prepares instructions to give students during a jungle training course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 13, 2025. The instructors took lessons learned from U.S. Army operations and a U.S. Marine jungle leaders course to create a curriculum based on Air Force ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 22:37
    Photo ID: 8831982
    VIRIN: 250113-F-RF692-1016
    Resolution: 5128x3516
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    This work, The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Andersen AFB
    736th Security Forces Squadron
    jungle training course

