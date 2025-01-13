The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Stevens, 736th Security Forces Squadron Contingency Response Flight fire team leader, operates a belay system, which controls the safety line attached to students while rappelling during a jungle training course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 6, 2024. The course was designed to introduce Airmen to jungle-specific obstacles and strategies in various ways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)
