The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Bennett, 736th Security Forces Squadron Commando Warrior Regional Training Center instructor, gives intrusions during a jungle training course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 7,2025. The course was designed to introduce Airmen to jungle specific obstacles and strategies in various ways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)