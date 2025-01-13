U.S. Air Force Capt. Wyatt Huff, 736th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, dives to retrieve equipment from a water confined test during a jungle training course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 7, 2025. The course instructors took lessons learned from U.S. Army operations and a U.S. Marine jungle leaders course to create a curriculum based on Air Force ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 22:37
|Photo ID:
|8831986
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-RF692-1038
|Resolution:
|1003x944
|Size:
|239 KB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.