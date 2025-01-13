The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Wyatt Huff, 736th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, dives to retrieve equipment from a water confined test during a jungle training course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 7, 2025. The course instructors took lessons learned from U.S. Army operations and a U.S. Marine jungle leaders course to create a curriculum based on Air Force ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)