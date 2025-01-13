The 736th Security Forces Squadron host jungle training course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dominic Ingram, 736th Security Forces Squadron Commando Warrior Regional Training Center instructor, tests a student on rope proficiency during a jungle training course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 13, 2025. The course was designed to introduce Airmen to jungle-specific obstacles and strategies in various ways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)
Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 22:37
Photo ID:
|8831983
VIRIN:
|250113-F-RF692-1026
Resolution:
|4004x3275
Size:
|1.24 MB
Location:
|YIGO, GU
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
