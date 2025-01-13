Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Garcia, a 57th Maintenance Group weapons loader, performs a deadlift during the fitness portion of the 4th quarter weapons standardization team load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. The competition promotes teamwork and challenges the physical capacities of load crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)