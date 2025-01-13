Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Banesa Abad, a 57th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, prepares to perform an overhead press during the fitness portion of the 4th quarter weapons standardization team load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. Load crews participating in the competition must cycle through four fitness components that assess physical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)
|01.07.2025
|01.15.2025 15:03
|8831503
|250108-F-FT378-1366
|4630x3081
|1.39 MB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE, NEVADA, US
|1
|0
