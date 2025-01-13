Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kyle Bernier, assistant officer in charge for the Tomahawks Aircraft Maintenance Unit, performs a deadlift during the fitness portion of the 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Team load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. The weapons fitness competition tests load crews on the physical demands associated with mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 15:04
    Photo ID: 8831506
    VIRIN: 250108-F-FT378-1756
    Resolution: 4979x3313
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition
    Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition
    Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition
    Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition
    Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition
    Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download