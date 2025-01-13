Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kyle Bernier, assistant officer in charge for the Tomahawks Aircraft Maintenance Unit, performs a deadlift during the fitness portion of the 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Team load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. The weapons fitness competition tests load crews on the physical demands associated with mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)