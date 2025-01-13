Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force weapons maintainer from the 57th Maintenance Group performs a deadlift during the fitness portion of the 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Team load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. The 57th Maintenance Group established the weapons fitness competition to promote excellence in physical training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)