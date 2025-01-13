U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marcella Quinonez, an aircraft armament systems specialist from the 57th Maintenance Group, performs a sandbag front carry during the fitness portion of the 4th quarter weapons standardization team load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. The 57th Maintenance Group pioneered the weapons fitness competition to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 15:04
|Photo ID:
|8831500
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-FT378-2049
|Resolution:
|4087x2719
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.