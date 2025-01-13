Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marcella Quinonez, an aircraft armament systems specialist from the 57th Maintenance Group, performs a sandbag front carry during the fitness portion of the 4th quarter weapons standardization team load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. The 57th Maintenance Group pioneered the weapons fitness competition to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)