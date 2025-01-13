U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Kosaka, a 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, performs an overhead press during the 4th quarter weapons standardization team load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. The load crew fitness competition tests the physical stamina of airmen to ensure fitness excellence year-round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 15:04
|Photo ID:
|8831493
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-FT378-1616
|Resolution:
|5337x3551
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nellis Air Force Base 4th Quarter Weapons Standardization Fitness Competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.