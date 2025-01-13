Farewell Tribute iho SA and USA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, speaks during a farewell ceremony for him and Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 14, 2025. U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, the Chief of Staff of the Army hosted this event. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)