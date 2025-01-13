Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George presents Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, with the Distinguished Public Service Medal during a farewell tribute ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 14, 2025. Accompanying Camarillo is his wife, Margaret Boatner. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8831487
|VIRIN:
|250114-A-NZ457-1076
|Resolution:
|7497x4998
|Size:
|16.67 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Farewell Tribute iho SA and USA [Image 6 of 6], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.