Farewell Tribute iho SA and USA

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George presents Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, with the Distinguished Public Service Medal during a farewell tribute ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 14, 2025. Accompanying Camarillo is his wife, Margaret Boatner. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)