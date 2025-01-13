Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Farewell Tribute iho SA and USA [Image 4 of 6]

    ARLINGTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George presents Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, with the Distinguished Public Service Medal during a farewell tribute ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 14, 2025. Accompanying Camarillo is his wife, Margaret Boatner. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 14:40
    Photo ID: 8831487
    VIRIN: 250114-A-NZ457-1076
    Resolution: 7497x4998
    Size: 16.67 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Farewell Tribute iho SA and USA [Image 6 of 6], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSA
    Randy George
    Gabe Camarillo

