Farewell Tribute iho SA and USA

U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, the Chief of Staff of the Army, speaks during a farewell ceremony for Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army and Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the Army, at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)