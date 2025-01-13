Farewell Tribute iho SA and USA

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George presents Christine E. Wormuth, the Secretary of the Army, with the Distinguished Public Service Medal. Accompanying Wormuth is her husband, Andrew R. Kuepper, during a farewell tribute ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8831486
|VIRIN:
|250114-A-NZ457-1068
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.21 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
