Christine E. Wormuth, the Secretary of the Army, Andrew R. Kuepper, her husband, and Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army and Margaret Boatner, his wife, render honors during a farewell tribute ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8831483
|VIRIN:
|250114-A-NZ457-1053
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|15.06 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Farewell Tribute iho SA and USA [Image 6 of 6], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.