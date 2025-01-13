Farewell Tribute iho SA and USA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Christine E. Wormuth, the Secretary of the Army, Andrew R. Kuepper, her husband, and Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army and Margaret Boatner, his wife, render honors during a farewell tribute ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)