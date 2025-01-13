Loading Up, Heading Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sydney Cubillo, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides Airmen from the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 35th Maintenance Squadron as they load ammunition cargo onto a C-130 Hercules at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. The squadrons worked together with the 374th Operations Group to deliver cargo, enhance airlift capabilities, and improve interoperability and rapid response between Misawa Air Base and Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)