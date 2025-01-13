Loading Up, Heading Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Acosta, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) inbound cargo technician, tapes a documentation tag to a cargo load at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. As part of a basewide exercise, the 35th LRS team worked with the 374th Operations Group to transport the cargo to Yokota Air Base, demonstrating the ability to rapidly mobilize and enhance the region’s strategic mobility and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)