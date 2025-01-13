Loading Up, Heading Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules assigned to the 374th Operations Group taxis on the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. The collaboration between the 374th Airlift Wing and the 35th Fighter Wing highlights the importance of inter-base cooperation, ensuring rapid deployment capabilities to meet operational demands in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)