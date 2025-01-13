U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Richardson, 36th Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of scheduling, guides an MJ-1C bomb loader into a C-130 Hercules at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. During a basewide exercise, the coordinated effort between the 36th Airlift Squadron and the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron highlights their global reach and ability to deliver critical resources wherever they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 05:22
|Photo ID:
|8830859
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-NU460-1315
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|318.4 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Loading Up, Heading Out [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.