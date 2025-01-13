Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loading Up, Heading Out [Image 2 of 6]

    Loading Up, Heading Out

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Richardson, 36th Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of scheduling, guides an MJ-1C bomb loader into a C-130 Hercules at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. During a basewide exercise, the coordinated effort between the 36th Airlift Squadron and the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron highlights their global reach and ability to deliver critical resources wherever they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 05:22
    Photo ID: 8830859
    VIRIN: 250114-F-NU460-1315
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 318.4 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Misawa Air Base
    loadmaster
    interoperability
    Readiness
    C-130

