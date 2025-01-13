Loading Up, Heading Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Richardson, 36th Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of scheduling, guides an MJ-1C bomb loader into a C-130 Hercules at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. During a basewide exercise, the coordinated effort between the 36th Airlift Squadron and the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron highlights their global reach and ability to deliver critical resources wherever they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)