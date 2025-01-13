Loading Up, Heading Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 35th Maintenance Squadron push an ammunition cargo load at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. The squadrons worked together with the 374th Operations Group to deliver personnel and cargo during an airlift capabilities exercise to improve the interoperability and adaptability between Misawa Air Base and Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)