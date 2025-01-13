Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano [Image 8 of 8]

    Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.14.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Prefect of Pordenone, Michele Lastella (left), accepts a commander’s coin from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander (right), after his first visit as Prefect to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. Lastella met with several units around the 31st Fighter Wing to include the 31st Operations Support Squadron, the 31st Maintenance Squadron, the 31st Medical Group, and the 31st Mission Support Group. Visits like these enhance the partnership between the 31 FW and the Italian community. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 04:46
    Photo ID: 8830858
    VIRIN: 250114-F-GF466-1030
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.51 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Italy
    Aviano
    Prefect of Pordenone

