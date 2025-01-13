Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Prefect of Pordenone, Michele Lastella (left), accepts a commander’s coin from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander (right), after his first visit as Prefect to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. Lastella met with several units around the 31st Fighter Wing to include the 31st Operations Support Squadron, the 31st Maintenance Squadron, the 31st Medical Group, and the 31st Mission Support Group. Visits like these enhance the partnership between the 31 FW and the Italian community. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)