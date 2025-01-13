Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano [Image 4 of 8]

    Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.14.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kimberly Guest, 31st Security Forces Squadron commander (left), briefs Italian Col. Davide Cardia, the comandante provinciale Guardia di Finanza (center), and Prefect of Pordenone, Michele Lastella (right), on recent partnerships with local Italian police at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. Visits like these enhance cooperation and collaboration between the 31st Fighter Wing and the local Italian community. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 04:46
    Photo ID: 8830854
    VIRIN: 250114-F-GF466-1018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.55 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Italy
    Aviano
    Prefect of Pordenone

