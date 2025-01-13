Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kimberly Guest, 31st Security Forces Squadron commander (left), briefs Italian Col. Davide Cardia, the comandante provinciale Guardia di Finanza (center), and Prefect of Pordenone, Michele Lastella (right), on recent partnerships with local Italian police at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. Visits like these enhance cooperation and collaboration between the 31st Fighter Wing and the local Italian community. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 04:46
|Photo ID:
|8830854
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-GF466-1018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.55 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
