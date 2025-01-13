Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Prefect of Pordenone, Michele Lastella (center), poses with leadership and Airmen from Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. Lastella visited Aviano for the first time since becoming Prefect of Pordenone, and met with several units around the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)