Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano

Prefect of Pordenone, Michele Lastella (left), signs a guest book provided by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. Lastella visited Aviano for the first time since becoming Prefect of Pordenone, and met with several units around the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)