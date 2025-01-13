Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano [Image 5 of 8]

    Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.14.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Local Italian leaders pose with U.S. Air Force and Italian Air Force leaders during a visit from Michele Lastella, the Prefect of Pordenone, Italy, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing remains committed to building and maintaining a strong partnership with the Italian Air Force and the neighboring Italian communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 04:46
    Photo ID: 8830855
    VIRIN: 250114-F-GF466-1022
    Resolution: 7875x4478
    Size: 21.99 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    31st Fighter Wing
    Italy
    Aviano
    Prefect of Pordenone

