Local Italian leaders pose with U.S. Air Force and Italian Air Force leaders during a visit from Michele Lastella, the Prefect of Pordenone, Italy, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing remains committed to building and maintaining a strong partnership with the Italian Air Force and the neighboring Italian communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 04:46
|Photo ID:
|8830855
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-GF466-1022
|Resolution:
|7875x4478
|Size:
|21.99 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS