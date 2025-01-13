Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local Italian leaders pose with U.S. Air Force and Italian Air Force leaders during a visit from Michele Lastella, the Prefect of Pordenone, Italy, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing remains committed to building and maintaining a strong partnership with the Italian Air Force and the neighboring Italian communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)