Prefect of Pordenone visits Aviano

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander (center), and Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aviano Air Base commander (right), watch as the Prefect of Pordenone, Michele Lastella (left), signs their guest book at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. Lastella visited Aviano for the first time since becoming Prefect of Pordenone, and met with several units around the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)