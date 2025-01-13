Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Snow in the Joint Security Area within the Demilitarized Zone, Jan. 8, 2024. The JSA, established following the Korean War armistice in 1953 is a place of dialogue. The blue buildings of ''conference row” straddle the Military Demarcation Line dividing the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.