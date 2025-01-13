Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    Snow in the Joint Security Area within the Demilitarized Zone, Jan. 8, 2024. The JSA, established following the Korean War armistice in 1953 is a place of dialogue. The blue buildings of ''conference row” straddle the Military Demarcation Line dividing the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

