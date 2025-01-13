Netherlands Joint Security Area Orientation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

His Excellency Martin Bosma, President of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (left) was the first distinguished visitor to the Joint Security Area/Panmunjom in 2025. United Nations Command Deputy Commander, LGen. Derek Macaulay (right) hosted the 8 January 2025 visit and provided insights on the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula and overview of the UNC's mission in maintaining stability in the region. LGen Macaulay also thanked the Netherlands for sending their first contingent to UNC HQ. By participating in UNC, the Netherlands is committed to maintaining stability in the region and promoting economic security, maritime security, and the rules based international order.