    Netherlands Joint Security Area Orientation [Image 5 of 6]

    Netherlands Joint Security Area Orientation

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    His Excellency Martin Bosma, President of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (left) was the first distinguished visitor to the Joint Security Area/Panmunjom in 2025. United Nations Command Deputy Commander, LGen. Derek Macaulay (right) hosted the 8 January 2025 visit and provided insights on the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula and overview of the UNC's mission in maintaining stability in the region. LGen Macaulay also thanked the Netherlands for sending their first contingent to UNC HQ. By participating in UNC, the Netherlands is committed to maintaining stability in the region and promoting economic security, maritime security, and the rules based international order.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 02:36
    Photo ID: 8830813
    VIRIN: 250108-N-YQ363-1384
    Resolution: 2425x1898
    Size: 791.01 KB
    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Netherlands Joint Security Area Orientation [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

