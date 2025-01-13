Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The United Nations Command-Korean People’s Army Hotline [Image 1 of 6]

    The United Nations Command-Korean People’s Army Hotline

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    The United Nations Command-Korean People’s Army Hotline is used to pass messages between the north and south to mitigate the risk of misinterpretation or miscalculation. Contact is initiated at set times twice daily. This handset photographed on 5 December 2024 is in a UNC facility in the Joint Security Area, neutral ground for dialogue that extends across the Military Demarcation Line in the Demilitarized Zone.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 02:36
    Photo ID: 8830809
    VIRIN: 241205-N-YQ363-6175
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
