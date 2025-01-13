Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United Nations Command-Korean People’s Army Hotline is used to pass messages between the north and south to mitigate the risk of misinterpretation or miscalculation. Contact is initiated at set times twice daily. This handset photographed on 5 December 2024 is in a UNC facility in the Joint Security Area, neutral ground for dialogue that extends across the Military Demarcation Line in the Demilitarized Zone.