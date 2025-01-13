Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korean People's Army Soldier [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Korean People's Army Soldier

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    A Korean People’s Amy soldier observes south-side personnel from the Panmungak Pavilion on the northern side of the Joint Security Area on 16 November 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 02:36
    Photo ID: 8830810
    VIRIN: 241116-N-YQ363-1652
    Resolution: 2996x3035
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean People's Army Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The United Nations Command-Korean People’s Army Hotline
    Korean People's Army Soldier
    Kaesong Heights
    United Nations Command Joint Security Battalion
    Netherlands Joint Security Area Orientation
    Snow in the Joint Security Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download