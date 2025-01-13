Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaesong Heights [Image 3 of 6]

    Kaesong Heights

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    Kaesong Heights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea viewed from Freedom House on the southern side of the Joint Security Area on 8 January 2025. The flagpole flying the DPRK flag is 525 feet tall.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 02:36
    Photo ID: 8830811
    VIRIN: 250108-N-YQ363-9835
    Resolution: 2976x1984
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
