United Nations Command Joint Security Battalion members guard the Joint Security Area inside the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjom, Republic of Korea, 8 January 2023. Operating under the authority of UNC, this elite multinational unit is tasked with maintaining peace, enforcing the armistice, and safeguarding all personnel within the JSA.
|01.07.2025
|01.15.2025 02:36
|8830812
|250108-N-YQ363-5622
|2976x1984
|1.87 MB
|PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|1
|0
