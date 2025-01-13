Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka joint drill training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 3, 2024) – Sailors prepare to moor the Japanese Coast Guard vessel JCG Kinugasa (MS 01), during a joint response training at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Dec. 4, 2024. The training showcased the enduring partnership and strengthened the vital alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)