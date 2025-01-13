Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka joint drill training

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 3, 2024) –The Japanese Coast Guard vessel JCG Kinugasa (MS 01) patrols the harbor during a joint response training at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 4, 2024. The training showcased the enduring partnership and strengthened the vital alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8829243
|VIRIN:
|241203-N-SI601-1057
|Resolution:
|4288x2859
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
