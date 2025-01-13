Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka joint drill training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 3, 2024) – The Japan Coast Guard vessel JCG Kinugasa (MS 01) patrols the harbor during a joint response training onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 4, 2024. The training showcased the enduring partnership and strengthened the vital alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)