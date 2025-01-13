Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka joint drill training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 3, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors and personnel assigned to the Japanese Coast Guard vessel JCG Kinugasa (MS 01) moor Kinugasa during a joint response training at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 4, 2024. The training showcased the enduring partnership and strengthened the vital alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)