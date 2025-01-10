Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka joint drill training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 3, 2024) – Ken Tanioka, an interpreter for U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center, narrates the events of a joint response training onboard Commander, Fleet Activities, Dec. 4, 2024. The training showcased the enduring partnership and strengthened the vital alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)