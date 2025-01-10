Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka joint drill training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 3, 2024) –The Japanese Coast Guard vessel, JCG Kinugasa (MS 01), conducts a sediment sample in the harbor during a joint response training at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 4, 2024. The training showcased the enduring partnership and strengthened the vital alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)