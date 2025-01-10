Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members assigned to the Indiana National Guard support the inauguration ceremony for Indiana Governor Mike K. Braun, the newly appointed 52nd governor of Indiana, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, Jan. 13, 2025. Their involvement in the inauguration highlights the ongoing joint commitment of the 181st Intelligence Wing and Indiana National Guard, demonstrating their dedication to serving both military and public interests. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk)