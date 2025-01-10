Indiana National Guard service members support Gov. Braun's Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman assigned to the 181st Intelligence Wing Base Honor Guard present colors at the inauguration ceremony for Indiana Governor Mike K. Braun, the newly appointed 52nd governor of Indiana, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, Jan. 13, 2025. Their involvement in the inauguration highlights the ongoing commitment of the 181st Intelligence Wing, demonstrating the wing’s dedication to serving both military and public interests. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk)