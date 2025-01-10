Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indiana National Guard service members support Gov. Braun's Inauguration [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Indiana National Guard service members support Gov. Braun's Inauguration

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    Airman assigned to the 181st Intelligence Wing Base Honor Guard present colors at the inauguration ceremony for Indiana Governor Mike K. Braun, the newly appointed 52nd governor of Indiana, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, Jan. 13, 2025. Their involvement in the inauguration highlights the ongoing commitment of the 181st Intelligence Wing, demonstrating the wing’s dedication to serving both military and public interests. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 13:32
    Photo ID: 8828528
    VIRIN: 250113-Z-LF769-1148
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 17.16 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard service members support Gov. Braun's Inauguration [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Nicholas Momotiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Indiana National Guard service members support Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Indiana National Guard service members support Gov. Braun's Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    181st Intelligence Wing Chaplain Delivers Invocation at Indiana Governor's Inauguration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD
    INAUGURATION
    INDIANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    181IW
    BASE HONOR GUARD
    MIKE BRAUN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download