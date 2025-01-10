Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Kent A. Lundy, the 181st Intelligence Wing Chaplain, opens the inauguration ceremony with an invocation for Indiana Governor Mike K. Braun, the newly appointed 52nd governor of Indiana, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, Jan. 13, 2025. His involvement in the inauguration highlights the ongoing commitment of the 181st Intelligence Wing, demonstrating the wing’s dedication to serving both military and public interests. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk)